While many fans were hoping that 343 Industries remastered fan-favorite classic maps like Blood Gulch from Halo: Combat Evolved or Valhalla from Halo 3 to Halo Infinitethe chances of this happening were generally considered to be quite low.

This is because the team wanted to avoid using older map layouts and because 343 believes that many of Halo’s older maps would not fit into Infinite’s sandbox structure. However, according to new comments from the Head of Creative Joseph Statenthe policy of the map remake studio may have changed.

In the new episode of the Kinda Funny Games podcast, Staten was asked if he could explain why developers can’t just port old Halo maps into the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience. Staten responded by saying, “I can talk about some things, but I can’t talk about other things. There are some great Halo maps … I think we all have our favorite. Guardian, Blood Gulch, The Pit … there are a lot of great maps, right? I think it would be great to play those maps again, right guys? Sounds like a funny thing. I will mark it for myself“.

From this answer it appears that Staten is implying that fans may be expecting map remakes in Halo Infinite. They’re unlikely to arrive anytime soon – based on previous comments, the developers are likely to want to tweak them to better suit Halo Infinite – but perhaps players will get some remake maps in the future.

Source: Windowscentral.