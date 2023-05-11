343 Industries has released theMay 10 update Of Halo Infinitewhich brings with it several novelty interesting for the shooter on Xbox and PC, including various modes and improvements applied.

Among the major innovations we find the mode SuperFiesta, which previously appeared in the Great Team Battle Unlimited playlist last March. It is now an Arena mode in both Custom Game and the specific Fiesta playlist and follows the rules of this game mode, with some new elements.

Another novelty concerns the displacement of the Custom Browser, which can now be found in the Play tab in the main menu, while still being accessible through the Community tab as well. In this way, it becomes accessible faster as one of the most important options.

You can now buy bundles previously released in the shop, through the customization menus. In this way it will be possible to recover some cosmetic bundles linked to the concluded seasons of Halo Infinite, directly through the menus of the customization tab.

The amount of playlists visible all together in the multiplayer menu has been increased from 5 to 10, making the interface clearer and thus allowing faster access without having to scroll through the menu. As previously reported, the option to see the fps counter directly on the screen on Xbox has also been added, and it has also made it possible to upload images to be used as previews for the contents of the Forge.

Among other changes, there are several changes made to the general balance of Halo Infinite, as well as numerous bug fixes and other known technical issues within the game.