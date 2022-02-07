Even if halo-infinite is a fairly popular game, and it was recently revealed that this installment had managed to exceed 20 million players, a new report indicates that the number of concurrent users on Xbox and PC consoles has dropped substantially.

According to Windows Central, the popularity of halo-infinite has fallen in recent days. In the case of Xbox consoles, it has been mentioned that this title has left the top five of the most popular titles, to find itself in sixth place. For its part, on PC there are only 25 thousand active players at the momenta substantial decrease compared to the more than 272 thousand people we saw during the launch in December.

Although at the moment there is no clear reason for the decline in popularity, fans have mentioned that this is probably due to the lack of new content two months after the release of this title. Both the cooperative campaign and the Forge mode will be available at some point in the second season from halo-infinitewhich is still a couple of months away.

For the moment we just have to see how 343 Industries plans to respond to this drop in players. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the series of Halo. Similarly, 343 Industries is not yet ready to talk about the future of the franchise.

Editor’s note:

This is a normal cycle. Eventually, people drop certain games. However, this time it highlights the fact that even the multiplayer section loses users. This shows that you need to add new content on a constant basis, not just every couple of months.

Via: Windows Center