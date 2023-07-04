Halo Infinite has lost about 98% of its starting playerbase in Steam since its multiplayer component launched in November 2021. Although the multiplayer launch of Halo Infinite was considered a success, the long-term future of the game in both pc like in Xbox is being questioned once again by fans of Halo lifelong.

Originally, it was intended that Halo Infinite was a launch title for Xbox Series X|S in 2020, but more development time was needed to fulfill the vision of Xbox and 343 industries for the game. The multiplayer component was finally released as an open beta on November 15, 2021, followed by the full release of Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021.

Multiplayer and campaign modes Halo Infinite they were positively received by critics and fans during their initial release window, but players became concerned about the immediate future of multiplayer. The first season of Halo Infinite ended in May 2022, with some fans believing that their criticisms of the game were not fixed by the updates and seasons that followed.

The fan of Halo, Full-Plastic7324recently posted an image of SteamDB player statistics, revealing that approximately 98% of the total player base of Halo Infinite on steam no longer play the game. Although Halo Infinite had a total of 272,586 users during its all-time high in Steam, SteamDB stats show that only 5,732 users were playing the game recently. The 24-hour peak has since risen to 6,151 players, but the current total number of players has further decreased to just 3,880 as of the date of this writing. This decline means that roughly 2% of the overall player base remains, with some players from Halo Infinite they are frustrated at what this could mean for the future of the game.

Some members of the community Halo Infinite blame the approach of 343 Industries towards live service games as the main reason for the game’s decline. For example, players point out that monetization practices may have alienated newcomers from the game. Also, some fans of Halo believe that the lack of significant new features and maps alienated the most devoted players from Halo Infinitewhich led to the 98% decline being highlighted by Full-Plastic7324.

Although the decrease does not directly represent the player base on the platforms of Xboxit may be indicative of a general decline in the player base of Halo Infinite. The decline in players Steam is a worrying sign for Halo Infinite and future updates despite the original 10-year content plan of Microsoft and 343 for the game. The community seems to be disappointed as the issues of Halo Infinite overshadow its fun gameplay mechanics for many players.

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite It’s still free to play for those interested in trying the game out, and Season 4: Infection is ongoing with free multiplayer content. Besides, Halo Infinite is discounted for a limited time, so players interested in experiencing the campaign can do so at a deep discount.

Halo Infinite is available now for pc, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: I feel that Microsoft has allowed the few IPs it has to die little by little. I mean, keep concentrating on force but we miss those times when it was exciting to think that a new Halo and a new Gears of War.