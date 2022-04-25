The online aspect of Halo Infinite has been on everyone’s lips these days. After that 343 Industries announced the roadmap of the title for the next 6 months, the reactions of users were not long in coming, many showing their disappointment for what awaits the title.

However, taking a step back, the final result could have been very different from what we saw, since a new rumor ensures that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite was initially supposed to be like that of Overwatch.

This rumor comes from Chris Ray Gun, a youtuber who assured through his official Twitter account that the problems that 343 Industries had with the multiplayer of Halo Infinite are due to a complete reset of the mode in full development, since initially it was thought to mimic the Blizzard multiplayer model.



It would be crazy if it came out one day that a lot of the budget went to an Overwatch clone that they spent half of the dev time making before realizing it wasn’t working and were forced to make this version of Infinite in the last two years of development. That’d be nuts. – Chris Ray Gun 🇵🇷 (@ChrisRGun) April 22, 2022



Although this insider is not well known on the net, a user on Reddit did a brief collection of information about it. Without a doubt, this change in multiplayer mode could be one of the reasons why the mode does not offer so much content to date, which is why fans have massively abandoned the title in recent months. As usual, however, we are talking about rumors, therefore this news may not be entirely true.