After April Fools jokes about the game’s supposed cancellation, a new Halo Infinite leak reveals mysterious Spartan. And this information appears to be true. This is a new and mysterious character from Halo Infinite. Without a doubt, the protagonist of the new Halo will be the Master Chief. But you will not be alone. In the game we will see other familiar faces. Although there will also be new characters, such as Spartan Griffin, a character of whom we know nothing more than his name and what he looks like.

While searching for information about the character doesn’t show anything relevant, Halo fans thought the name sounded familiar, and it’s because the character was part of the Halo Infinite leak from Mega Construx Halo Heroes Series set, the 14th of February. This leak reveals nothing about the character other than his appearance. And as you can see, the character has a purple armor.

A Halo Infinite leak reveals a mysterious Spartan

The Halo Infinite leak comes from one of the voice actors. Speaking during a recent episode of the Podcast Fadam And Friends, actor Verlon Roberts revealed that he plays a character in the game named Spartan Griffin.. Now if you Google that name, you won’t find anything because that character doesn’t exist in the Halo universe, at least not yet. As Roberts has been reporting news from multiple recording / filming sessions, this suggests that the character has at least one appreciable role in the game.

For now, it remains to be seen who are Spartan Stone and Spartan Griffin, but it seems that players will run into them during the Halo Infinite campaign. Halo Infinite will launch later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Although there is no confirmed date, its launch is expected to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the saga.