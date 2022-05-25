The second event of Halo Infinite Season 2, nicknamed Fracture: Entrenched, is officially online. Like the Fracture: Tenrai event that took place during Season 1, Fracture: Entrenched is all about a special themed armor set. Fracture’s Yoroi armor: Tenrai evoked the look of samurai warriors, but this time players can customize their Spartan to look like a heavily armored trench defender with the new armor core Eaglestrike.

Eaglestrike, as well as various core armor pieces and other cosmetics, can be unlocked by proceeding with the free Fracture: Entrenched Event Pass. There are 30 levels of this Event Pass in total. To progress the Event Pass, players will need to complete Event Challenges by playing the featured game mode called Land Grab.

Land Grab is the latest mode to arrive in the Halo Infinite multiplayer experience and is essentially a more chaotic version of King of the Hill. At the start of each Land Grab game, three neutral zones spawn on the map. Capturing a zone freezes it and awards a point to the team that owns it, and once all three zones have been captured, they disappear and a new trio of zones spawns. This cycle continues until one team scores 11 points, giving them the win.

Overall, Fracture: Entrenched looks like it will be one of the best events so far, although it’s important to keep in mind that it will only be active during the last week of each month in Season 2. This means that you only have six weeks to fully unlock everything from Fracture: Entrenched Event Pass from now until the conclusion of Season 2 on November 7, 2022.

