Halo Infinite has recently launched the Season 2 but, apparently, the title of 343 Industries continues to have problems, as it is no longer in the 100 most popular games of Twitch.

This is a rather worrying result for the studio which, evidently, has failed to attract users of the platform towards free-to-play multiplayer.

Forbes reporter Paul Tassi writes on Twitter: “Halo Infinite out of the top 100 on Twitch one day after the launch of the second season“.

“I understand it was never going to be like Fortnite or Valorant, but that seems over the top to me“.

Halo Infinite was criticized after a great launch, due to a lack of content and support. Many were expecting a response from 343 Industries with the launch of Season 2, but apparently the problems persist.

In February, we learned that Halo Infinite was also out of the Xbox top 5 and Steam top 100.

