Joseph Statenthe creative director of Halo Infiniteas well as one of the authors of the first three Halos, ha left Xbox, as confirmed by Microsoft to IGN.com. In the message, the company did not disclose the destination of Staten and did not give reasons for the farewell.

Microsoft: “We are grateful for Joseph’s contributions to the HAlo franchise and to all of Xbox. We wish him the best in his next adventure.”

Staten himself commented on the news on Twitter, explaining: “Hi folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft. I will soon have more information to give to you, but for now I just want to thank my colleagues at Xbox for their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure.”

Staten is one of the more well-known names to have worked on the Halo series, considering his roles in the beloved Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo 3. He was also lead writer on Destiny, back when he was with Bungie.

He eventually left Bungie to join Microsoft, working as a senior creative director. It was not originally put on Halo Infinite, but on the series in general on behalf of XboxPublishing. In 2020, however, he was called to oversee Halo Infinite, so earlier this year he was back in Xbox Publishing. We’ll see what he does in the future.