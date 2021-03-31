Halo Infinite It is one of the most anticipated games since its announcement, both for fans of the saga that began more than 20 years ago, and for new players.

Initially, this game was going to be released with the Xbox Series X in November 2020 and would also be released for Xbox One. However, due to a delay we now expect it at the end of 2021.

Or so we thought …

A Twitter account posing as the studio 343 Industries published a fake news where supposedly Halo: Infinite it would be delayed until 2022.

Halo Infinite delay

According to the account @ 343Industries, the Master Chief’s next adventure would be delayed until the summer of 2022.

In the statement they mention that they made this decision due to the pandemic and the economic recession, because they want to offer the best game for fans of the franchise.

This was all part of a joke made by Twitter users.

And this is not the first case like this, let’s remember that after the delays it suffered Cyberpunk 2077, this type of event became a meme on the internet.

There were also experts from the video game industry such as the production company Erin Ashley Simon who fell for the joke, as this was not a surprise due to the changes and delays that it has already had in recent months and years.

What we know so far about the future of the franchise is that we probably see the Inquisitor in it and that it will come out later this year 2021. Unless the official Halo or Xbox accounts say otherwise.

We also recommend reading:



