After a viral tweet asked players what their most anticipated games of the year were, Halo Infinite is trending as Xbox’s most anticipated game. The tweet asked about each of the three major video game companies: Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo. While there was a healthy variety in the responses, there were also a few games that took the crown over other options, most notably Halo Infinite. It seems like as Spencer says, this is a great moment for Xbox.

Halo Infinite has been a long time coming, in a wait that has lasted almost 6 years. The fact that Halo Infinite is trending as Xbox’s most anticipated game confirms that although the game was originally supposed to launch alongside Xbox Series X, the delay of Halo Infinite was delayed so 343 Industries could improve it it has not affected the expectation, but rather it has improved it. With everything and that the delay seems to last the whole year.

Even after two decades, Halo is the most iconic Xbox franchise, and Master Chief is an emblem for the world of video games. It makes sense that fans are excited about Master Chief’s next outing, which will pit him against the Banished from Halo Wars 2. And so it makes sense that the fact that Halo Infinite is trending on twitter. With new locations for players to visit and new weapons filling Halo Infinite’s arsenal, fans have reason to be excited.

It is E3 2021 is likely to bring a few more announcements And let’s see more of Halo Infinite ahead of its launch. The gaming world is at a strange time as a global shortage of computer chips hampers the ability to make new game consoles, graphics cards, and other components. This supply shortage has made the voracious demand for the new consoles more pronounced, with gamers struggling to get their hands on either console.