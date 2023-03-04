Halo Infinite seems to have the infection mode coming, at least judging by this gameplay video leaked through an online leak, posted by various sources including the Bathrobe Spartan Twitter account.

These are not official materials, but what can be seen is quite explicit: in the two minutes of gameplay we see the Infeection mode in action, which already seems complete in all its main elements and therefore probably scheduled for the next period.

The video was initially posted by Unseen_Halo but was later removed, so we don’t know how long it will remain online in this form through the above tweet, with the possibility that this too may be removed.

Infection is a multiplayer mode that dates back to Halo 3 and was then also revived in Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo 5: Guardians. It can be considered the “zombie” mode of Halo, which usually involves the Flood with their eerie presence.

In Infection, the match usually takes place between two teams made up of infected and survivors, with the former increasing in number as the survivors fall in battle, making it increasingly difficult. In essence, it is a variant of the Last Man Standing, with the last one who finds himself facing a decidedly difficult challenge.

At this point, we await any official information in this regard. In the meantime, it has emerged that players have produced 1 million creations with the Halo Infinite Forge, as well as the trailer and details on Halo Infinite: Season 3.