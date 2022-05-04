If you are a common user of the package Office from Microsoft for many years, you will surely know, Clippy, a mascot that has become famous for giving advice (often even unwanted) to users who were preparing to use Office. Well, now Clippy is resurrected to be part of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite.

The second season of Halo Infinite began with many details and one of them delighted the fans as Clippy, the mascot of Microsoft Office, is back to accompany the players in all their battles.

The above was confirmed by the Halo Infinite multiplayer community who was quick to share Clippy’s resurrection, which is now available as an ornament for the game’s powerful weapons or as an emblem to place on your character’s armor. Below you can take a look at Clippy inside the 343 Industries FPS.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



As it turns out, fans have somehow wanted Clippy in the game for a while now. Halo players on Reddit had previously created a concept and then fan art of an AI based on Clippy – Clip-E. Evidently 343 Industries listened to them and satisfied them.

Source: The Gamer