Halo Infinite, or rather, its multiplayer mode, was shown at E3 2021 with a new trailer. The game will be divided into two modes: the first, that is the single-player campaign will obviously be paid (or “free” for Xbox Game Pass subscribers), while the multiplayer mode will be free-to-play with a Battle Pass both free and paid.

Now, through a new post on the official blog, we can take a look at some screenshots dedicated to multiplayer maps, as well as new details. First of all, when players enter the game for the first time, they will be greeted by Spartan Afryna, who will guide them in their first steps before entering the real arena. On top of that they will be able to customize their character in addition to weapons.

Not only that, but as mentioned, the post allows us to take a look at the maps: for now there are five images of the five multiplayer maps that will arrive in Halo Infinite, each of which will take the player to a different environment. Behemoth, with its palm trees and sand dunes, Fragmentation with its rocky terrain, Recharge which is a hydroelectric power station, Live Fire which has the setting of the Avery J. Johnson Academy of Military Science and finally Bazaar, which takes place in the urban heart of Mombasa. Below you can take a look at the pictures.

343 Industries promises more details to come soon. Halo Infinite will be released later this year for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Halo Waypoint