It seems that the excellent grades of Halo Infinite did not earn him the first place in the English sales ranking, despite the return of the Master Chief having obtained consensus largely higher than those of the two FPS competitors of the year, Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, ranked in that order.

However, we are talking about a title that, including separate campaign and multiplayer, is not cross-platform like the other two and above all the overall number does not take into account the number of downloads via Game Pass: from this point of view, in fact, it seems that the latest effort of 343 Industries sold very well despite its presence at no additional cost in the service Microsoft.

In the UK digital and physical charts, Halo: Infinite debuts at No. 3. It’s the weakest launch out of the 3 shooters released this Q4 (Call of Duty, Battlefield and Halo). BUT, of course … Game Pass data isn’t included. – Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 16, 2021

The release of Halo Infinite marks an important return, in fact it is strange to think that it is not as depopulated as a Call of Duty which, among other things, has sold even less than usual, but in fact it is necessary to look at the complete picture, and who knows if we will have never specific data regarding your downloads via Game Pass.

