Halo Infinite supports multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression, Microsoft has announced.

It means if you play on PC, you can play with those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S – and vice versa.

Your multiplayer customization and progress follows you across all platforms.

“We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile,” Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, said in a post on Xbox Wire.

Booty revealed some details of the PC version of Halo Infinite, which includes support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds and, as you’d expect, a wide variety of advanced graphics options.

“We have been working closely with the PC community to ensure that Halo Infinite offers a premier PC experience,” Booty said, “… We want to make sure that Halo is serving the PC community.”

Halo Infinite is due out autumn 2021.

Elsewhere, Microsoft said Halo: The Master Chief Collection has seen over 10 million players since its PC launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The news comes as part of Microsoft’s renewed commitment to PC gaming as it attempts to compete with the likes of Steam and the Epic Games Store.