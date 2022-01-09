343 Industries is looking for a new one designer that manages the Halo Infinite monetization system: the team has been hiring since October, but it seems they haven’t found the right person yet.

343 Industries currently wants (and has wanted for months) to hire a dedicated monetization designer to help create a more engaging and sustainable store. In other words, the 343i may want to make some kind of change to the current cosmetic microtransaction systems.

The person hired “will improve and develop new ones monetization systems sustainable in line with our vision of Halo Infinite and our respect for our players’ time as well as their monetary investment. “The designer will also need to” coordinate with the design and art teams to develop a strategic plan for creating in-game items and to drive regular updates of the in-game store “.

Master Chief of Halo Infinite

The public criticized 343 Industries for i prices some cosmetic elements, such as the blue color that costs eight dollars or a set of armor effects that can go up to 20 dollars. Even if a new person – with a new vision – joins 343 Industries, Halo Infinite’s monetization method doesn’t necessarily change significantly.

In any case, we can say that the Halo Infinite development team wants to continue to evolve the monetization system of its free to play: we just have to wait for news.

343 Industries has also lost some important members in the recent period; for example Aaron Linde has joined Riot Games: he is the former lead narrative designer of Halo Infinite.