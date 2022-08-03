The cooperative campaign of Halo Infinite would be reported to 343 Industries for the presence of a bug affecting vehicles and Marines, but now the developer would have responded by explaining that the apparent defect is actually present in the game “by design“.

A player from the Halo Infinite co-op campaign named oGxSKiLZz117 noted that, when playing online, the AI-led Marines accompanying the Master Chief only enter vehicles occupied or driven by the player hosting the co-op server – both players can have Warthogs and enough Marines to fill them and lead a charge on the Banished, but the soldiers only get into the host’s vehicle, leaving the other co-op player alone. This apparent bug would have been reported to 343 through the official support channels and the developer would have responded.

The player responsible for reporting the bug shared an image, saying that it is a screenshot of an official response received from 343, in which the studio apparently explains “the behavior you noticed regarding Marines only entering the Fireteam leader or guest vehicle was designed“.

Meanwhile, players have commented on the Marines’ behavior in the Halo Infinite co-op campaign, arguing that the AI ​​of the companions, whether the result of a bug or not, leaves the FPS game world with a feeling of “emptiness.” “.

“I think this goes a long way in making the world of Infinite seem empty and dead“writes a player.”Nothing ever happens, nobody moves. All Marines are in their FOBs or waiting to be rescued, apart from a few scripted missions. The game would have felt much more alive if you had run into Marine patrols on the streets randomly colliding with the Banished“.

“Marine AI in Infinite is really elementary“writes another player.”You are unable to give orders, and the Marines can barely think for themselves“.

