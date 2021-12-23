Halo is back quite strongly. It seems that the long awaited for its most recent delivery, Infinite, it was worth it. Since its launch on December 8, the new adventure of the Master Chief It has been receiving a lot of praise from critics and a very good acceptance from fans.

Even before the start of the campaign, 343 Industries released multiplayer from Halo Infinite completely free. This one has also caused a wave of positivity and even managed to break some records due to the number of players who enjoyed it. Now these same users seem to be going nuts, in a good way, with a new cosmetic.

Cat ears are quite popular in Halo Infinite

The multiplayer of Halo It is no stranger to allowing players various options to customize their Spartans for online matches. But nevertheless, Infinite has opened up more possibilities, as it even lets you put small key rings on your weapons and different decorations on your helmet.

One of the helmet decorations that recently arrived at Halo Infinite allows you to put cat ears on your spartan. Anyone would think that the fans of the ‘michis’ would be the only ones interested in something like that, but it turns out that they are being a hit with the community. For just 1000 credits, you too could be in style.

Cat ears for your Spartan are being the sensation. In fact, many fans are arguing about them within the subreddit from Halo. Several players are commenting on the large number of rivals that have been found using this cosmetic. There is even a video about it, from the content creator Mint Blitz which talks about the success of the feline additions.

In this same video, the author comments that the community of Halo I was angry because of the handling of microtransactions. However, once the cat ears came out it seems that everyone jumped in to buy them. It is undoubtedly a great success for 343 IndustriesAlthough some think it could mean that they will not change anything regarding real money payments. Will you be one of those who buy the ears or will you do your fight against the system?

For more news about videogames, we recommend:

Sources [1][2]