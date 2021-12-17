Halo Infinite it is a high quality title, but at the same time it is marked by various limitations, from the short duration of the campaign, to the economic model of battle-pass in multiplayer, or even with the lack of co-op for the adventure.

It is this last factor that has repeatedly been a source of strong discussion for fans of the series who until now have always been able to enjoy the epic adventures of Master Chief and company, also together with a trusted friend, or even with a group of players online.

Unfortunately, Halo Infinite escapes this rule, at least at the moment, and currently the only possible way to deal with the campaign on a regular basis is in single player, with therefore the exclusion of co-op. However, as often happens, the limits have never been insurmountable problems for gamers, who always find a way to get around a potential problem, although not always everything goes for the best.

Indeed, the user on Twitter Nobleactual reported the procedure of a very simple glitch that allows you to use the cooperative mode in split screen, albeit at a very tough potential price. We leave you the tweet link at the bottom of this article.

https://twitter.com/nobleactual4/status/1471652441384960004?s=20

In fact, as reported by the same user, following about ten hours of intensive gaming with his friend, it seems that he has reported very serious problems In the loading saves and it seems that they were canceled unexpectedly, precisely because of the glitch. Consequently, we do not advise you to risk the process unless you are absolutely sure that you are playing on a console where there is no sensitive data that could be lost related to the new Halo.

However, the process is extremely simple:

(The console and) Infinite must be offline Connect the second controller Sign in with an Xbox (guest) account Starting the campaign with controller 1 In the game, press Start and then Back On the second controller, press start to add the second player to the team Halo Infinite co-op enabled!

As mentioned, the process is potentially very risky for your game saves, so proceed with caution. Furthermore, there are also a lot of limitations for the game in this state, as the second player will have the HUD in game extremely limited and full of visual problems. All signs of a feature expected by the devs but still totally in the pipeline.

The objectives, goals and even the missions of the campaign are not then usable due to continuous problems, consequently the cooperative discovered is actually very limited. It is therefore advisable to wait for the guys of 343 to commit to the realization of a definitive version, which according to the state of the build and the statements made by the developers, should arrive after the end of season 1, which has been extended until May 2022.