Back in Halo Infinite the event You will holdnow a kind of classic among the initiatives of online multiplayer gaming, which comes with a new trailer of presentation, characterized by the typical elements of this type of event.
Halo Infinite’s new Tenrai will be available from August 1st to September 19th 2023bringing with it other rewards always in Japanese style.
Again, the Fracture event is inspired by samurai, and related to these are the various rewards that can be obtained by playing Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai II, the new battle pass
In particular, the event Fracture: Tenrai II includes a free 10-tier event pass, which allows you to obtain various parts of the Yoroi armor, clearly inspired by traditional samurai armor but in the style of Halo technology.
By simply completing the objectives set by the game, from game to game, we will therefore be able to unlock various parts of the Yoroi armor, while at the same time the new super bundle entitled Dragonborn Bundle will also be available, which includes three additional bundles inside it with a discounted price.
This also grants you a unique set of Mythic effects for your armor, as well as “Dragonborn Noble” shoulder pads. Completing weekly challenges earns Highlit Steel, a special coating for Yoroi armor. From 19 September it will then be time for the Tenrai III event.
