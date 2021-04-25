We are gradually approaching those dates where events dedicated to the video game industry usually take place. On this occasion, these events will be kept as digital events to avoid not being held. After a year of absence, there is a lot of desire for E3 2021, also being the first major event to be held. And rumors could not be absent. In the absence of news, speculations point and, now, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield and Age of Empires IV ring for the Xbox E3 2021 conference.

Since wccftech, have echoed this speculation, which is one more of all those that arise from the hand of alleged specialists and people in the sector who seem to want to have a lot of prominence. In principle, the author of this new speculation that anticipates that content may be at the E3 2021 conference Xbox is a close member of Microsoft’s infrastructure, Klobrille.

And there several theories arise, using for this the networks of resetera, where by picking a bit for one thread and another, we find that the insider wants to anticipate that Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, and Age of Empires IV will be games that will be present at the Xbox E3 2021 conference. More specifically, the insider points out that “Add Age of Empires IV and I’m sure this is their AAA quadruple hit this summer regardless of whether these 4 are actually going to be released this year or not”. In a way, the presence of games like Halo Infinite or Age of Empires IV does not seem to be far-fetched. Now, it is not going to be the only thing they have in store for this event.

On the one hand, there is Starfield, which continues to be on everyone’s lips with arbitrary information about its development, which continues to be a set of rumors to this day. Official information has not been available for a long time and in the absence of information with a long-awaited game, rumors can create a false image of what the game will be. In fact, more is “known” from hearsay than from official information. On the other hand, another of the rumored is Forza Horizon 5, which after the reappearance of Forza Motorsport seemed to have lost all its bellows.

In recent weeks, insiders have faced each other to see who is correct in their pool on the location of the game, knowing that popular demand was aimed at Japan, some deny that the game is going to take place in this territory and take advantage of other theories, such as of what will take place in Mexico. The truth is that anything can be worth it, although it will depend a lot on Forza Motorsport not seeing the light this year, and it is something that begins to be discarded with the test phase that would have been initiated for the insiders. Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield and Age of Empires IV ring for the Xbox E3 2021 conference, leaving out another great protagonist of the rumors this weeks, Gears 6.

A few days ago it was speculated that Gears 6 was not going to be at the Xbox E3 2021 conference, being something strange, because there was no certainty that it would be present. The truth is that there is much enthusiasm to know what Microsoft’s plans are for the future of Xbox, knowing that for this it has an impressive infrastructure at Xbox Game Studios. Now, most likely until E3 2021 there will be no certainty, except capital filtration. Rumors and speculation are nothing more than the news of many wish lists.

