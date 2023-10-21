343 Industries has released the first images of some of the maps coming with Halo 3 Refueledthe update package that will bring various contents taken from the famous third chapter to the multiplayer of Halo Infinite.

As has been announced in recent days, Halo 3 Refueled is a free add-on pack coming to Halo Infinite, containing 8 maps for multiplayer taken from the Halo 3 catalogue, with “reimagined” versions or actual remakes.

The new Halo 3 Refueled Playlist is expected to arrive on November 14, 2023, so there’s still a bit to wait but in the meantime you can see the first images relating to this content in the gallery below.

As you can see, these are versions that are quite faithful to the originals in general structure.