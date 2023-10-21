343 Industries has released the first images of some of the maps coming with Halo 3 Refueledthe update package that will bring various contents taken from the famous third chapter to the multiplayer of Halo Infinite.
As has been announced in recent days, Halo 3 Refueled is a free add-on pack coming to Halo Infinite, containing 8 maps for multiplayer taken from the Halo 3 catalogue, with “reimagined” versions or actual remakes.
The new Halo 3 Refueled Playlist is expected to arrive on November 14, 2023, so there’s still a bit to wait but in the meantime you can see the first images relating to this content in the gallery below.
As you can see, these are versions that are quite faithful to the originals in general structure.
The list of maps
The maps in question are the following:
- Sylvanus, “reimagined” version of Guardian
- Domicile, “reimagined” version of Construct
- Critical Dewpoint
- Banished Narrows, “reimagined” version of Narrows
- Isolation, remake of Isolation
- Cliffside, “reimagined” version of Blackout
- The Pit, remake of The Pit
- High Ground, remake of High Ground
For the rest, in recent days a sort of battle royale has also arrived in Halo Infinite with Inheritor, created with the Forge, while the launch of Season 5: Reckoning has brought several new features to the game.
