343 Industries announced a substantial update scheduled for December 2023 on Halo Infinitewith the midseason update it will bring Firefight and many other new features and improvements, as well as new game content.
Firefight, the mode PvE of Halo, is one of the main innovations planned for Season 5: Reckoning of Halo Infinite, which previously also brought the Extraction mode and various other additions to the gameplay, confirming itself as one of the richest seasons seen so far in the game.
The update, expected to arrive on December 5, 2023, will therefore bring the new game option called Firefight: King of the Hillwhich pits a team of four players against progressive waves of Outcasts.
At launch, the playlist of the mode in question will include 9 maps, but further content will arrive later for this new option. Among the other innovations, several new elements also emerge in terms of objects and improvements.
New content and various updates
The Repair Field, for example, is a tool that works in a similar way to the Regenerator in Halo 3, which once launched is capable of cure everything within its limited radius of action, including fighters and vehicles.
With the December update, some improvements are also applied to Ranked Extraction and CSR, as well as the custom game browser. Various updates also concern the Forgeincluding the possibility of introducing the high-value objectives seen within the Campaign, including some bosses such as Rdomnai, Escharum and Harbinger.
Then there is no shortage improvements and fixes to the code in order to increase the stability of the game and eliminate any bugs.
