343 Industries announced a substantial update scheduled for December 2023 on Halo Infinitewith the midseason update it will bring Firefight and many other new features and improvements, as well as new game content.

Firefight, the mode PvE of Halo, is one of the main innovations planned for Season 5: Reckoning of Halo Infinite, which previously also brought the Extraction mode and various other additions to the gameplay, confirming itself as one of the richest seasons seen so far in the game.

The update, expected to arrive on December 5, 2023, will therefore bring the new game option called Firefight: King of the Hillwhich pits a team of four players against progressive waves of Outcasts.

At launch, the playlist of the mode in question will include 9 maps, but further content will arrive later for this new option. Among the other innovations, several new elements also emerge in terms of objects and improvements.