343 Industries has released a new gameplay trailer which shows something of the Extraction modeinserted inside the Season 5 Of Halo Infinite game in recent days and which represents the return of a game option known from previous chapters but with some variations.

The video is rather short but shows some interesting glimpses of action within the mode included in the Halo Infinite playlists with the arrival of Season 5: Reckoning.

The Extraction mode derives from the one that was introduced in Halo 4, but in this case with some variations applied to the formula.