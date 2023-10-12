343 Industries has released a new gameplay trailer which shows something of the Extraction modeinserted inside the Season 5 Of Halo Infinite game in recent days and which represents the return of a game option known from previous chapters but with some variations.
The video is rather short but shows some interesting glimpses of action within the mode included in the Halo Infinite playlists with the arrival of Season 5: Reckoning.
The Extraction mode derives from the one that was introduced in Halo 4, but in this case with some variations applied to the formula.
A return with some variations
As reported by the developers, each round begins with a extraction site neutral that materializes in a random area of the map, with players who, equipped with a special device, must try to reach the area and plant this device to start the process.
When this is started, it requires a certain period of time to reach completion, and in this phase obviously the team must try to unite and cope with the continuous attacks of the opponents, who try to enter the area and block the extraction process.
Once this is complete, the whole thing moves to another area and the game plan begins again. This is one of the modes that have become historic for the Halo series, which will be applied to some Halo Infinite maps including the new ones introduced with Season 5.
