Halo Infinite will be presenting his first tournament LAN today with him Halo Championship Series Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021, But even a competition as prestigious as this is being affected by a shortage of Xbox series x which has been around since the console’s launch last year.

Instead of using a Series Traditional X for this tournament, participants will use development kits described as “functionally identical”. These consoles will be operating in ‘Commercial’ mode so it will be exactly the same experience. And, as I was saying before, this has to do with scarcity.

Heads up open bracket players – you’ll be playing this weekend on Series X development consoles. They’re functionally identical and will be operating in “Retail” mode so it’s the exact same experience, they just look a little different. Why? Global supply chain shortage is real. – Tashi (@ Tashi343i) December 15, 2021

There are high expectations about this event, in which teams from all over the world will participate for a chance to win up to $ 250 thousand dollars in cash prizes and here we leave you the schedules in case you want to see it.

– Saturday, December 18: 12PM Central Mexico Time

– Sunday, December 19: 9AM Central Mexico Time

You can enjoy this event in the channel Halo for Twitch.

Editor’s note: Curiously, here in Mexico we have not suffered so much from this shortage problem and especially in these Christmas season, it was assumed that perhaps we could present it but no, there are still many new generation consoles available in our territory.

Via: Twitter