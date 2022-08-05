Halo Infinite will receive a new one update next week, with the Drop Pod expected to arrive on August 9, 2022 regarding the free-to-play multiplayer component of the game, and some new details have arrived on the contents of this free update.

The Drop Pod mainly focuses on some improvements to the player experience on different aspects, according to reports from 343 Industries.

With the update arriving on 9 August 2022 we will therefore see some news that are not huge but capable of improve the game experience a little between progression and more.

In particular, the unlocked viewers can be applied to all cores armor, i.e. they will not be tied to a specific core but will work for different types of Spartan armor. Other innovations concern the accessories to be applied to the Mark VII helmet, responding to a request from users for greater compatibility of this helmet model with new customizations. In addition, further objects and modifications are planned for other helmet models, applicable more widely than before.

As for the game modes, they are planned more classified playlists in multiplayer, thus adding further options for games of various types. Furthermore, with the arrival of the Drop Pod update, the foundations are laid for the Region Select option that will be introduced in a complete way in the future, in order to improve ping of the players.

Recently, it emerged that Halo Infinite’s open world has been greatly scaled back from initial plans, while we finally tried co-op mode.