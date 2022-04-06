Halo Infinite it was a success, especially thanks to a solid multiplayer mode already mature in most of its aspects at launch, bringing about twenty million players to wear a Spartan Mjolnir. But you know, in this type of games constant support is essential and 343 Industries has not been able to keep the new FPS on the crest of the wave.

With Season 2 upon us, the team hopes to correct the shot but something else seems to have attracted attention: as shown by the Twitter user Delta_Hub, in offline mode it was possible to see the next update on multiplayer and the mode “Last Spartan Standing“, what appears to be a battle royale or similar.

Description of the new game mode “Last Spartan Standing”.#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/5SSq3v10Wy – Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@Delta_Hub) April 6, 2022



With description that states “level up your personal gear to be the last Spartan standing“, doubts seem to be very few about what 343 wants to offer, but it will not be the only way to arrive. In fact, we are thinking of introducing something designed for newcomers, in order to have a much softer learning curve.

