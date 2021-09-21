343 Industries has already started sending invitations to players chosen to participate.

Halo Infinite is the star game in the Xbox catalog for this Christmas. The next Master Chief adventure will debut on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC in December, with the campaign and its first season of content. multiplayer ready to go into them. And in fact, a few days ago we learned that Halo Infinite will have a second closed multiplayer beta in September. A test that will encompass not one, but two full weekends and that it will have several different game modes to try.

In the last September’s Inside Infinite, 343 Industries expands the information on this Halo Infinite’s second closed beta. As we informed you a few weeks ago, the technical test will start on September 23 for those members of the program Halo Insider that were registered before the 13th of this month. People like Tom Warren, editor of The Verge, report that 343 has already started sending invitations to the beta, so stay tuned to your emails.

Matchmaking will only be enabled in certain time slotsThe Halo Infinite technical test will be divided into two phases: the first will be held between the days 23 and 26 September, while the second will cover from September 30 to October 3. In both, PvP matchmaking will only be enabled for a few specific hours of the day, since the main objective is to test the servers with the largest number of simultaneous users possible. These are the hours of the Halo Infinite beta, as well as the content available in it:

Halo Infinite Second Multiplayer Beta

Dates and times

Available days: from September 23 to 26 and from September 30 to October 3.

from September 23 to 26 and from September 30 to October 3. Game sessions: matchmaking will be enabled between 19:00 and 23:00 (CEST) and between 02:00 and 09:00 (CEST) next day, in peninsular Spanish time. Available at the same times every day the beta lasts, except on the 23rd and 30th.

Contents available

Social Arena: includes modes with objectives and a new map starting Sunday 26.

Bot Arena: Includes modes with objectives.

Big Team Battle: Debuts the second weekend, September 30 to October 3.

Training mode.

Weapon Exercises.

Personalization.

Battle Pass.

New experiences in the Halo Waypoint app and website.

343 Industries will offer more information on the news and the specific contents of each of these aspects in a broadcast next Wednesday. Likewise, both Thursday 23 and 30 will only be available training modes without matchmaking, as well as customization and the Battle Pass, to give people time to download the test.

Halo Infinite will be available December 8th on Xbox consoles and PC, included at launch with Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s catalog games service now offers its first month for only 1 euro. If you want to know more information about the Xbox flagship for this Christmas, do not miss our multiplayer impressions of Halo Infinite.

