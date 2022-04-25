The launch of the cooperative campaign of Halo Infinite apparently slipped to August 2022.

The co-op campaign was to be launched next month after postponing from the initial launch. However, last month the developer 343 Industries recognized that he needed “more time“to work on the co-op campaign and Forge.

Now, in an image on the company’s latest news update, 343i has revealed that the “target” for the co-op campaign is the month of August. The open beta of Forge, however, is scheduled for September, but the split screen will wait until the third season of November.

“We know we need to deliver more content and more features faster“, He admitted Joseph Staten in the latest update on Halo Waypoint. “We are looking for ways to accelerate development“.

“As we continue to improve, please understand that all of us at 343 are fully committed to making Halo Infinite the best Halo experience ever.“added Staten.

A couple of weeks ago, the community director Brian Jarrard said the studio understood that some fans are “just get impatient“and that the team”he is certainly not happy not being able to meet the expectations of the players“. However, many of the issues should be addressed as part of the new season, he added.

Source: Eurogamer.net.