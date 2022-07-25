343 Industries has already launched the cooperative beta, although for now it is only available to Insiders.

Although we have had to wait a long time, Halo Infinite is finally preparing a cooperative mode for all players. This option is already available in beta phase for all the people who are part of the Insidersbut this experience has been accompanied by a feature that has not gone unnoticed among the community: no online matchmaking.

We encourage you to continue using Halo LFG and Discord on Xbox to find players to team up with.XboxMany thought that this limitation would only be present in the beta phase, but Xbox has transmitted bad news through a message sent to GamesRadar+: “Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op“, comments a representative of the brand. “We encourage you to continue using Halo LFG and the new Discord functionality on Xbox to search for players to team up with as you continue to play the beta.”

The absence of online matchmaking means that players must resort to other channels to find random users to play co-op with. Obviously, this does not affect those friends who want to play the game together, as Xbox’s decision only limits people who have no one to try this option with.

Therefore, Xbox will force us to use forums, Discord servers, and third-party channels to find people to play co-op with. This adds to the list of problems found in Halo Infinite, which in recent days has registered errors such as extra downloads after finishing a multiplayer game or online synchronization problems.

