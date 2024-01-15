The tip arrived during the latest XboxEra podcast (minute 2:24:45 of the video below), where Jon “Sikamikanico” Clarke, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the magazine, also confirmed that he had heard identical rumors from other sources . Baker states that the well-known content creator CoaltEastwood, who has always been very close to the Xbox scene, also received the same information. However, no further details were shared on the matter, such as the reasons that led to this alleged cancellation.

According to Nick Baker's sources, and not only him, it seems that the modality Battle Royale Of Halo Infinite that Certain Affinity was working on under the code name of “Projekt Tatanka”. cancelled .

The rumors about Project Tatanka

Clearly taking these rumors with a pinch of salt, as it is impossible to verify them. After all, the same Projekt Tatanka has never been officially confirmed by Creative Affinity and 343 Industries, although information on the matter also came from sources deemed reliable.

The first rumors began to circulate in 2022, with Jez Corden of Windows Central declaring that the project was in the works at Certain Affinity, a studio outside of Microsoft that had collaborated on Halo Infinite, and it would be a semi-Battle Royale independent from the last chapter of the series and comparable in size to Call of Duty: Warzone.

Since then, little information has arrived regarding the project, which is perhaps due to the restructuring that took place within 343 Industries and the possible transition from the SlipSpace Engine to Unreal Engine 5 as the new graphics engine for the next games in the series.