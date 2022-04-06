According to 343 Industries, viewers interested in the series could also be drawn to the video game.

the adventures of Master Chief have crossed the borders of video games, and the premiere of their TV series has captured the interest of a good handful of viewers. And it is that the adaptation of Halo to the small screen has broken records in Paramount +, so it is not a surprise that a second season has already been greenlit.

Despite this, many Halo Infinite players are missing some element in the game that promotes the new Master Chief series. That is why since Washington Post have addressed the issue in a talk with Brian Jarard, director of communication for 343 Industries. And, by the looks of it, there are already plans to introduce elements of the show into the video game.

We will have content that is inspired by the series and it will be released in the game a little bit laterBrian Jarard“We will have some content that is inspired by the series and it will be released in the game a little later in time“, explains Jarrard. In this way, Paramount + viewers can expand the adventures of the Master Chief through video games: “The goal is that we see more crossovers. ‘Do you like the series? Then check out the gamewhich by the way is free to play'”.

“We are studying threads and winks that we can bring to Infinite because it’s a service, and we have the ability to shape and influence experiences and content over time, even though they’re technically from different universes and timelines,” the communications director continues. “I think you’ll see winks between one and the other… to search ways to put on a show in fun ways“.

Although the show is being a success in the US, there are players who harshly criticized the Paramount+ production. The actor of the Master Chief in the series, paul schreiber, has promised to work to make these complaints go away, although there is also reluctance about the development of 343 Industries with Halo Infinite. After all, several essential contents are missing for the community, but the studio has asked users for a little more patience.

More about: Halo [Serie de TV]Halo Infinite, Paramount+ and 343 Industries.