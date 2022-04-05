343 Industries has released a new one April 2022 patch for Halo Infinitewhich is part of the “mid-season” update but with different ones Announcements applied in these hours, with a substantial update.

The new Halo Infinite patch requires a 1.3 GB download or a little less and brings with it several changes, in particular regarding popular modes such as Stockpile and Capture the Flag, but the details are many and you can find them all in the official patch notes on Halo Waypoint, at this address.

Among the novelties, we find the solution to a problem that placed the power seeds in Stockpile within unreachable areas of the map, the ability to see complete player statistics at the end of a LAN multiplayer match and other more specific news.

Regarding Capture the Flag (CTF), some aspects have been changed: Sudden Death starts when the round timer reaches zero, but it will also depend on some flag conditions. For example, if a team is winning 1-0 and the flag of the opposing team at a disadvantage is outside the base, Sudden Death will not apply, which is the case when the flag outside the base is that of the winning team in terms of rounds. , or when both flags are off the base and the teams are in absolute equality.

Then there are other specific variations regarding this mode and the various situations in which the flags are found, including various conditions for the victory and the start of Sudden Death in a more extensive way. For the rest, today’s update is added to the update of February 24, in addition to the next one for PC that added the LAN and fixed some bugs.