343 Industries has published a general summary of the changes and additions which will be carried out to Halo Infinite with the arrival of the Season 2although it is still a partial list and mainly focused on various corrections and updates.

Find the complete list of new features at this addresshere we limit ourselves to highlighting some particularly interesting news, waiting to find out more since it is a still partial vision of what will come from here to the launch of Season 2 of Halo Infinite.

For what concern multiplayer, among the news is the addition of the Catalyst map in the Arena, within various playlists from day one of Season 2, in addition to the King of the Hill mode. Attrition is also coming to various playlists, while as it changes the radar will have the ability to detect movements outside the range of action in social playlists.

On the front Big Team Battlethe new main addition will be Breaker, the new map that will be inserted on day one, fixed some problems with the asymmetrical respawns of the Weapon Racks and there will be the return of the voice of Jeff Steitzer to announce the conquest of medals in the matches.

Halo Infinite, a multiplayer image

On the matchmaking front, the CSR progress bar reflects what has been done with respect to the most recent match and not the entire session of the player, also some bugs related to Custom matches will be fixed and some aspects of communications by the personal AI will be balanced to emphasize information most relevant to the player.

On PC, progress has been made and various reasons for crashes previously detected have been resolved, while on the networking front, in sandbox, hand-to-hand combat will be more consistent, with better physical performance, also weapons of this type will suffer a reduction of damage by 10%.

On the front of the vehicles, the collisions of the Chopper will be revised increasing its effectiveness, also improved agility and damage of the Banshee and also reworked the behaviors of Warthog and Razorback in order to make them more resistant and less prone to overturn. Various new features concern further options for accessibility and various other changes for each game mode, but for all the information we refer you to the post by Halo Waypoint.

For the rest, we have seen that there is content inspired by the TV series Paramount +, while the long wait for Season 2 has led 343 Industries to realize that players have lost their patience, hoping that the upcoming news will give new momentum. .