Halo Infinite it’s not in top form, it’s nothing new, and it hasn’t improved in recent months, with new gameplay issues coming to light and the wait for co-op mode.

The same goes for the Forge mode, always long-awaited, but slow to arrive despite some users having access to it and regularly leaking extracts of their creations. Today, a certain Death Templer presents his impressive work.

The player has in fact published on YouTube a video of just over a minute in which he walks around the map of Silent Hills PT which he created through Halo Infinite’s Forge mode. The narrow corridors and the overwhelming atmosphere of Hideo Kojima’s game demo are there. The final render was entirely created by the tools offered by the Forge mode of Halo Infinite, testifying to the possibilities that should be offered by the latter.

https://t.co/4ZlarNY0RO

My ultimate goal is to make PT so well in Forge one day, it prompts a cease and desist from Konami. – DT (@DeathTempler) July 28, 2022



On Twitter, the creator made it clear that he will regularly update the map, also adding loops initially featured in Silent Hills PT, or even puzzles if the mode allows.

