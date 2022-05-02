Halo Infinite was launched in November last year and players have dived into the new adventure. In addition to the game, the new TV show based on the franchise also premiered last month. So, fans are enjoying watching their favorite game expand into other media. Now, according to an insider, even more content could be arriving for players.

343 Industries could be working on a new Halo project separate from Infinite according to Jez Corden. The insider claimed that he is not entirely sure of this, but he believes it may be true. Speaking in a new episode of his podcast, Jez Corden said of this new project: “I’m pretty sure 343 is working on another Halo project that isn’t Halo Infinite. I’m pretty sure. Not one hundred percent“.

Interestingly, this project would not be related to Halo Infinite at all, according to Jez Corden. When we consider the lack of content for the current title, this all seems quite odd. Developing a new project when the current one is in a bit of a difficult situation doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Gamers have complained about the lack of content in Halo Infinite, and starting work on a new game could annoy users waiting for news.

Source: Exputer.