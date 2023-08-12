343 Industries continues to work on Halo Infinitewhich is now receiving updates at a rather constant rate, as the latter also demonstrates update staged in the past few hours, containing a new map and various other novelties for the game.

Among the most important innovations is the new map Dredge, based on the previous Countdown map seen in Halo: Reach but with several changes applied. In this regard, a “Dredge 24/7” playlist has been added which allows you to try and try again in sequence the new map in question in order to become familiar with it.

Another novelty concerns the management of the Death Cam, with the player who can now rotate it or switch from one player to another while waiting for his respawn in the game. In multiplayer mode it is now possible remove dialogues with personal AIdisabling them through the settings menu.