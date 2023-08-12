343 Industries continues to work on Halo Infinitewhich is now receiving updates at a rather constant rate, as the latter also demonstrates update staged in the past few hours, containing a new map and various other novelties for the game.
Among the most important innovations is the new map Dredge, based on the previous Countdown map seen in Halo: Reach but with several changes applied. In this regard, a “Dredge 24/7” playlist has been added which allows you to try and try again in sequence the new map in question in order to become familiar with it.
Another novelty concerns the management of the Death Cam, with the player who can now rotate it or switch from one player to another while waiting for his respawn in the game. In multiplayer mode it is now possible remove dialogues with personal AIdisabling them through the settings menu.
In the Forge the “reactive water plane” has been introduced, capable of applying a water surface that reacts to collisions, bullets and the passage of vehicles, thus enriching the construction possibilities entrusted to the players.
Still with regard to the Forge, theinterface it has been updated with the application of extensible menus, with the possibility of collapsing the various sub-menus in order to save space and gain visibility, if necessary.
The observer mode has also been improved, which in custom games now allows you to hear the announcer’s voice and allows you to better read the text on the screen through new visibility options. On top of all this, over 50 previously reported bug fixes were then applied, with more details readable at this address.
