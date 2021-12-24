Halo Infinite It is one of the most successful and acclaimed titles of the end of this year. Not only for its gameplay, approach and story, but also for the additional content it offers to players.

It is because of what the team in charge, 343 Industries, already has something ready to delight fans this holiday season and the end of the year. This is an event called Winter contingency, where you need to connect and play to get gifts.

The event will continue until the beginning of January

This campaign began on December 21 and will remain active until the 30th of the current month. There will be 10 unique holiday-themed rewards to purchase.

To obtain them you have to connect and play at least one match. It can be in the modality Sand or in Big team battle. It should be noted that although these presents are only displayed in December, the event will actually end until January 4; there are extra days to get them.

Halo Infinite receives its first award at The Game Awards 2021

It could be said that what was revealed by the study is an advent calendar but with cosmetics of Halo Infinite. The rewards, on the other hand, look a lot of fun.

Among them are some festive mint colors and emblems. So those who have vacations or a little free time can invest a few hours in getting these gifts. At least until the event of Fracture: Tenrai it reopens in the New Year with a new progression.

Halo Infinite celebrates Christmas in style

With the new lists added in the modes Slayer, SWAT, Party Y FFA It will be easy to use it to get a Christmas cosmetic item. The interesting thing is that this is just the first festival of its kind available for the game.

Perhaps something more elaborate can be expected next year, as with Overwatch. This game not only has allusive articles but even temporary modalities that are very much in keeping with the holiday season.

Although it’s hard to say yes 343 Industries want to imitate something like that. The idea behind the downloadable content of Halo Infinite is that if you could not get it the first time you can do it the next.

He is expected to return regularly. Instead, with something just planned for Christmas or close to it there is no point in repeating it several times a year, but only when the season arrives. Let’s see how things are handled in the future.

