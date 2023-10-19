













As you can see in the video, there are rows with various Covenant creatures. By approaching them the user can take their ‘pokeballs’ and throw them into the sand. Creatures from each side then face each other in battle until only one team is left standing. So technically you could already play Pokémon within Halo Infinite.

The video of this creation has already gone viral on Twitter and many users applaud its creativity. They’re even asking you to share the map code so more people can enjoy it. Maybe this will catch on with 343 Industries and they will decide to add it to their game modes.

This build shows that Forge tools in Halo Infinite They are very useful to let your imagination flow. Perhaps this will inspire more players to create their own fun game modes recreating other beloved titles. What did you think?

What’s new with Halo Infinite?

This October 17th the multiplayer of Halo Infinite began its fifth season of content. This is known as Reckoning and came with a lot of content. Among these we find new maps, the reimagined extraction mode, new helmets, a new 50-level battle pass and two new operations.

Source: 343 Industries

With this update also came changes to Forge mode, which Dan The Bloke most likely used. Since it allows you to fill the maps with enemies and allies from the campaign. Everything to create countless PvE experiences. Are you already playing the new season?

