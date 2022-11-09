Something that is quite clear is the anger on the part of the fans who wait for updates of halo infinite, Well, not long ago the possibility of playing in split screen locally in the campaign was ruled out. And while things haven’t improved dramatically, at least the dev team is adding elements that are kindly received by users.

The winter patch for the shooter video game was recently released, which finally added elements that people have been asking for basically since the base game was released a year ago. Here is the beta included in the long-awaited way Forgeda tool that is already available with six customizable maps, where files can also be shared.

For its part, the patch helps the progression system with the beta of MatchXP, which rewards you for completing matches with additional experience. It can be accessed with the free battle pass here cosmetic items are included. The rotation of two new multiplayer arena maps are added, argyles Y detachmentboth built in Forged.

It is worth commenting that 343 Industries He has apologized to users who remain faithful to the game, as they have needed a lot of patience to obtain improvements in a large amount of time. It should be remembered that the directives have changed in the study, since months ago the former head of the company left her position for reasons that are still not so clear.

Remember that halo-infinite Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Halo Waypoint

editor’s note: It is a joy to know that at least the few users who enjoy the game are not abandoned. It may be that with the battle passes and other content, a return to the glory days of the franchise.