Actor Verlon Roberts, who plays Spartan Griffin in the game, would have leaked the release date for the next installment in the Halo saga. According to Gamesradar, in a podcast to which the actor was invited, commented that “The game is scheduled for November of this year”.

We still have no official date for Halo Infinite, although it seemed that the end of 2021 would be the most indicated date, there are rumors that the game would go to 2022. The original release date was November 2020, along with the new S | X Series . Roberts says he has this information, since he plays a character from the game (The Spartan Griffin who already appeared in the novel “Shadows of Reach”) which has not yet been announced for the new Halo installment, with which, the actor I would have revealed more than I should by making these comments.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts discusses what it means to work on a project as large as Halo Infinite. He reveals that he has provided voiceover work and motion capture. He has also commented that has done some scenes with the Master Chief actor, so we can intuit that both Spartan will share a scene.

There are a few more rumors about the characters that would appear in the 343i game, the Inquisitor actor joked about the possibility of his character returning, to be able to meet him again with the Chief. We have to wait a few more months to know what old and new acquaintances await us in this project. Halo Infinite will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC.