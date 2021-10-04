The Halo Infinite tech tests have already ended. After two great weekends where Halo fans have been able to enjoy the excellent multiplayer mode On Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, 343 Industries has shown everyone that a great game is coming on December 8, 2021. We know that many players feel a void after these tests are finished, so Microsoft has detailed the accessibility features of Halo Infinite. These new details about the accessibility features of Halo Infinite are very important, since for some time now, companies have been giving great importance to making their respective games as accessible as possible to any type of person. See the case of The Last of Us Part 2. But now, it seems that the new Halo title developed by 343 Industries is going the same way, having revealed a large list of very interesting accessibility features. Dataminers discover famous and funny memes in Halo Infinite Halo Infinite accessibility features detailed The team’s goal is to make the new journey to the Halo universe more accessible to as many players as possible. This includes veterans and those who had difficulty playing due to previously overlooked barriers. For subtitles : Set the font size and background opacity, color-coding the dialogs per speaker, choose if you want subtitles for the entire dialog or only for the narrative-related dialog in the Campaign.

: Set the font size and background opacity, color-coding the dialogs per speaker, choose if you want subtitles for the entire dialog or only for the narrative-related dialog in the Campaign. Customize the font size of menus and game .

. Menu narration with adjustable narration speed.

with adjustable narration speed. A new mode called “Linear Navigation” that allows users to navigate the interface without having to see the position of controls on the screen to access them.

Option of change friend and foe colors to include more options than just red versus blue. In addition, you can configure the opacity of the HUD, including the reticle while not aiming.

to include more options than just red versus blue. In addition, you can configure the opacity of the HUD, including the reticle while not aiming. Text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for players who want to participate in voice chat and need to send synthesized voice or receive voice chat as synthesized text.

Greater control of the sound experience with different volume controls for a greater variety of sounds.

with different volume controls for a greater variety of sounds. possibility of customize both the controller, keyboard and mouse to re-link keys, adjust sensitivity, and change taps and taps instead of holding them.

to re-link keys, adjust sensitivity, and change taps and taps instead of holding them. A new motion power steering function, which allows additional controls to be used to help steer wheeled vehicles instead of the classic ‘look to steer’ mechanics. From 343 Industries they have not hesitated a second to know that representation in games matters. For this reason, they have collaborated with organizations such as Warfighter Engaged for offer new prosthetic options for players to customize their Spartans to their liking and likeness. Leaked images of 3 new unannounced Halo Infinite maps

