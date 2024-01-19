When the multiplayer section of Halo Infinite hit the market more than three years ago, many were excited by the possibilities that this section would bring to the community. However, this feeling disappeared when the public realized that each season was going to last multiple months, and the new content was not as large as expected. Thus, Today, 343 Industries confirmed that they will be discontinuing this content format.

Through a new presentation, Brian Jarrard, community director, has confirmed that the season format will no longer be present in the future of Halo Infinite. Instead, Starting next January 30, they will completely adhere to the Operations formatwhich will last between four and six weeks each.

Although this means that we will see content more constantly in Halo Infinitethe amount of news will be less. This format was first introduced during season five of this title, and the main difference is that all of its rewards can be obtained for free for a limited time.

The seasons of Halo Infinite They usually lasted between 4 and 6 months, while free trades were only available for a couple of weeks. Like seasons, players can purchase a premium version to gain permanent access to each Operation, and once they come to an end, they can be purchased in the store for future occasions.

The reason behind this change is currently unknown. but it's easy to point out that constantly creating content, as a game-as-a-service demands, was never 343 Industries' forte. In this way, developers will be able to offer smaller new features constantly, in order to support Halo Infinite without consuming so many resources for the studio.

Thus, many have wondered what the next project for the studio will be. Although many surely think that a new installment could arrive in the future, Let us remember that 343 Industries has indicated that Halo Infinite had become a platform for seriesso we could well see expansions for the story of this game, or another addition that will satisfy all those who are only interested in the campaigns of this series.

We can only wait to find out what the next step will be for Halo. On related topics, a Halo battle royale was in development, but was canceled. Likewise, a new game in the franchise is on the way.

Editor's Note:

Halo Infinite, It was a great experience at the time, but it also made it clear that 343 Industries didn't have a clear idea of ​​the direction the series should take. As a result, we had three years where the game never managed to achieve the popularity that was expected, and ended up being just another game as a service.

Via: Halo