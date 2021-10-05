Aaron Greenberg, the head of marketing at Xbox, mentioned on Twitter the single player campaign from Halo Infinite, thus giving gamers hope for the arrival of some Announcements about it in the coming weeks. In fact, it would be time for 343 Industries to return to show it, since it is not very far from launch.

The success of the technical demos of the multiplayer side of Halo Infinite, appreciated by practically everyone, has also raised curiosity for the single player side, which hopefully will be of the same quality, if not superior. The hint of Greenberg was born precisely from a comment on multiplayer made by Benji-Sales, who defined it at the height of that of Halo 3, the most loved of the series, then congratulating the developers for the work done and expressing the desire to play the finished version.

Greenberg joined in and told him that “For me it is the same (can’t wait for Halo Infinite to launch ed), I’ll play some of the campaign on Friday and smile all weekend!“

Of course the message was greeted by Halo fans in a positive way, but also with a hint of envy. Fortunately, December 8, 2021 is not far off, the date on which we will finally be able to play Halo Infinite on Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X and S.