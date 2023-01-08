There Forge Of Halo Infinite it is now working at full capacity, after its official introduction in the game, and we can get some idea of ​​what is coming out from the community by looking at this video that condenses various creationsincluding a sort of Mario Kart and the reproduction of some classic maps.

The Mint Blitz video, entitled “This is Halo Infinite Now”, makes it clear the buzz around the new creative mode of the 343 Industries game.

Introduced in November’s Winter Update, alongside the online Co-op campaign, the Forge puts several powerful tools in players’ hands for creating new maps and alternate game modes.

Some examples of what has already come out can be seen in this video, which shows the variety of game situations, settings and more that can emerge in the various creations made available by the community. Among these there is also an interesting reproduction of the layout of Bowser’s Castle taken from Mario Kartas well as a tabletop map with miniaturized characters and some remakes of classic maps like Valhalla from Halo 3.

In the meantime, continue the evolution of Halo Infinite after the Winter Contingency 2 holiday event, with the Season 3titled “Echoes Within”, scheduled to release on March 7, 2023.