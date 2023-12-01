The excitement around the first trailer of GTA 6 is so rampant that it apparently ended up infecting the 343i team too, who in turn announced the arrival of a new trailer for Halo: Infinite at 18:00 Italian on Monday 4 December via a post that is very reminiscent of the one used today by Rockstar Games.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, today Rockstar Games announced the publication date of the first official trailer for GTA 6 through an image depicting a sunset with orange and purple shades, with white writing in the center indicating the date and the time the video will be published.

In a clearly joking way, 343 Industries’ post follows the style of Rockstar Games’ announcement, as we can see by comparing the two posts below. Not only that, Mediatonic also had the same idea, announcing a new trailer for Fall Guys for 1pm Italian time on Wednesday 6 December in the same way.