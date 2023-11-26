Halo Infinite is getting new impetus thanks to more substantial and frequent updates, with 343 Industries evidently intending to continue on this path also through greater integration of the Forge in multiplayer playlistas per a job posting from the company and other details.
In particular, the question starts fromad for a multiplayer playlist designer published by Microsofta figure specialized in the organization of content and events for the Halo Infinite multiplayer, in particular with the composition of the playlists, who requires a certain attention to the contents of the Forge to be included in the periodic rotations.
Among the characteristics of the work in question, in fact, we also read the fact of “working directly with the users involved in the Forge”, in order to understand their contents within the playlists.
An important contribution from the community
This obviously does not mean that user-created content will replace the additions planned by the team, but they will still represent important parts in the updates and in the news coming in the future, apparently.
In fact, even the introduction of 8 maps reworked arrived with Halo 3 Refueled is an operation that derives precisely from this principle, being a playlist focused on maps built in collaboration with the “forgers”, based on the counterparts of Halo 3.
Considering the success of the initiative, it is likely that there will be other similar ones in the near future. In the meantime, we have seen that Halo Infinite has risen in the ranking of the most played titles on Xbox, even surpassing Destiny 2, as a consequence of the boost given by the arrival of Season 5 and Halo 3 Refueled.
