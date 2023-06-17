Halo developer 343 Industries has admitted that Halo Infinite has “struggled” to deliver a “consistent pipeline of new content for players,” saying it needs to start showing more noteworthy improvements “in the quality of the shooter.” .

In an interview with Xbox Wirehead of live service Sean Baron reflected on the first year of the sci-fi shooter and confirmed that “the content cadence” will continue to be “improved” in the future.

“Season 4 is very exciting for me because it will mark the third punctual publication for the Halo Infinite Live Service team,” says Baron. “You know the saying, ‘Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a pattern’.”

“I think that’s where we’re at now: we’re seeing the result of attention to continuity. And I couldn’t be more thrilled that the team got there. We still have a lot of room for improvement: we will always work to find new ways to improve and ensure predictability of the service. But I’m very pleased with the progress we’ve made and look forward to hitting four in a row with Season 5 later this year.”

For what concern future of Halo InfiniteSays Baron, “When I think about Halo Infinite’s overall trajectory, it all boils down to our player experience goals: Continuity, Satisfaction, and Quality. improvement. The same goes for Satisfaction: we will continue to add the features and experiences that players want.”

“Where we need to start showing more noteworthy improvements is with the Quality. Both technical and experiential quality. My hope is that in future releases and updates, we’ll start to see Quality make the same kind of leap that we’ve seen with Continuity and Satisfaction.”

Among the recent innovations there is a new system of Ranks, let’s see how it works.