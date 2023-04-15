According to his LinkedIn profile, Frank O’Connor may have left 343 Industries and Microsoft itselfthus abandoning its role as creative director on the Halo franchise.

The news is obviously not official, but is reported by Windows Central as probable based on the update made recently in O’Connor’s resume on LinkedIn. In this we see in fact that the role of franchise creative director results concluded in April 2023after 19 years and 5 months at Microsoft.

The new role it is not yet known and is identified as “NA”, as of March 2023, also in the Seattle area. Based on this information, it appears that O’Connor is no longer a part of 343 Industries or even Microsoft or Xbox Game Studios in general, and has moved on to another yet unannounced job.

We obviously await official confirmations, but the idea is far from absurd, considering the profound internal reorganisation that is going through 343 Industries and which has already led to the departures of several key historical figures for the series, including ex-team lead Bonnie Ross and Joseph Staten, historical figure for the series.

Frank O’Connor is another longtime member of the Halo franchise, having been a part of Bungie and working on the series since 2004, then moving on to 343 Industries as one of the founders of the team. More than on active development, O’Connor is now mainly involved in the general management of the franchise as regards the narrative aspects also on the front of books, TV series and parallel initiatives. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is going through its Season 3: Echoes Within and continuing on its path.